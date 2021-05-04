India may see 3rd wave, lockdown needed to beat this one: AIIMS Chief

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria said on Tuesday that India may see a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic if the virus continues to evolve further and develops an immune escape mechanism. Guleria rejected the night curfews and weekend lockdowns that some states have imposed to bring down the COVID-19 cases, saying a lockdown for a sufficient duration is needed to cut the virus transmission. Speaking with India Today TV, the AIIMS chief added that the variants India is seeing are more infectious than what was seen last year. Watch the video for more.

