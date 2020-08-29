IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings' members test COVID positive

A Chennai Super Kings' fast bowler and 12 members of their support staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Dubai, weeks ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The player and the support staff, according to the SOPs, will be in isolation for 2 weeks. After 2 weeks of isolation, the individual must return 2 negative PCR test reports done 24 hours apart, before being permitted to re-enter the bio-secure environment. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings bowler, 12 support staff members test COVID-19 positive