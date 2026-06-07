A diamond gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to former US First Lady Jill Biden has returned to the spotlight after she revealed that she had hoped to keep the precious stone but was ultimately unable to do so because of its hefty price tag.

Recalling the gift, Jill Biden said she was immediately drawn to the 7.5-carat lab-grown diamond presented during PM Modi's state visit to Washington in 2023.

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“The diamond was gorgeous,” Biden said, adding that she initially thought she might be able to purchase it and keep it. “I thought maybe I could keep it. They told me I could buy it. Then they told me how much it cost, and I said, ‘Well, maybe not.’”

The sparkling diamond, valued at around $20,000, was among the most notable gifts exchanged during the high-profile visit. Created using sustainable technology, the lab-grown stone was intended to showcase India's advances in innovation and green manufacturing while symbolising the growing partnership between New Delhi and Washington.

Under US ethics and disclosure laws, gifts received from foreign leaders above a specified value cannot be retained for personal use unless the recipient purchases them at their appraised value. As a result, Biden was given the option to buy the diamond but ultimately decided against it after learning its valuation.

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“I wanted to keep it, but it was too expensive,” she said, offering a rare personal glimpse into the rules governing diplomatic gifts received by American public officials.

The diamond was subsequently retained for official government purposes and is expected to become part of the National Archives collection, alongside other gifts received by US presidents and first families from foreign dignitaries.

Biden's remarks have renewed interest in one of the most memorable diplomatic gifts exchanged during PM Modi's visit, highlighting both the symbolism behind international gift-giving and the strict regulations that determine what world leaders and their families can keep.