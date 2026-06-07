₹7,250 per kg: Humble bhindi gets a luxury promotion in American supermarkets

A humble Indian kitchen staple just got a luxury promotion overseas, and the internet is rubbing its eyes in disbelief. Indian content creator Ashish Ahuja was walking through an American supermarket when he spotted a familiar face in the snack aisle: seasoned, crispy-fried okra. The price tag for a tiny 85-gm bag? A staggering $6.50 — or roughly ₹600.

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Ahuja did the math so his viewers didn't have to, revealing that this everyday vegetable is retailing for an astonishing ₹7,250 per kg in the United States.

The contrast between a standard Indian wet market and a Western grocery shelf couldn't be starker. Taking to Instagram, Ahuja highlighted how a basic household dish has been completely rebranded for the American consumer.

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"We grow up eating bhindi as a basic everyday vegetable. In India, it's just another sabzi. But in America, they fry it, pack it in a small bag, and suddenly it's a premium snack on the shelf. 85 grams for $6.50," he wrote in his caption. He added, "More expensive than Lays," and joked, "That's okra charging you a personality tax. Nobody told bhindi it could do this."

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In the viral video, Ahuja walked his audience through the packaging and the steep markup.

"So guys, let me show you something really interesting. Look, what is this? Now, bhindi (ladyfinger or okra) that we use to make vegetable dishes in India, in America, look, that same thing is available as a snack. I mean, properly fried, with spices and everything on it. And check out its price once. How much is it? It's $6.50 USD. Meaning in Indian Rupees, it's around Rs 600. And what is the quantity? Just 85 grams," he said.

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The clip quickly struck a chord online, pulling in more than 248,000 views and over 3,500 likes. It also reignited a broader conversation on how standard South Asian ingredients are routinely repackaged as specialty wellness or health-food items in the West. Experts point out that the steep price difference is driven by simple economics: limited supply, high import costs, and lower overall demand compared to India, where the vegetable remains cheap and abundant.

Naturally, social media users met the revelation with a heavy dose of irony and humor.

"Bhindi really got a promotion after moving to America," one user quipped.

Another noted the generational irony: "In India, mothers struggle to get kids to eat it. In the US, people are paying ₹600 for a packet."

The power of corporate rebranding wasn't lost on the audience either. "This is what good packaging and marketing can do. Same vegetable, completely different perception," a third user commented. Meanwhile, one enterprising viewer saw a business opening, joking, "Someone should start exporting bhindi snacks from India. Looks like there's a market for it."

It is a familiar pattern in Western supermarkets, where products slapped with labels like "gluten-free," "high-fiber," or "superfood" regularly command premium prices — even if they started out as the simplest ingredients from across the globe.