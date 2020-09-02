Managing the RBI's balance sheet expansion and composition

For the first time in more than a decade, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s balance sheet witnessed a massive growth of over 30.02 per cent in a single year. The RBI's balance sheet size, which comprises of currency in circulation and foreign exchange reserves among other items has grown from Rs 41.02 lakh crore in 2018-19 to Rs 53.34 lakh crore. Executive Editor Anand Adhikari of Business Today explains why this is not great news. Watch the video for more.

