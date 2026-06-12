Elon Musk’s trillionaire moment: How SpaceX’s record IPO supercharged his fortune

The historic stock market debut of SpaceX has not only rewritten the record books for initial public offerings but has also dramatically reshaped the wealth rankings of the world’s richest individuals.

The listing, widely billed as the largest IPO in history, has propelled founder Elon Musk to an unprecedented level of personal wealth, with several estimates suggesting he has become — at least on paper — the world’s first trillionaire.

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A record-breaking debut

SpaceX priced its IPO at $135 per share, raising around $75 billion and valuing the aerospace and satellite giant at approximately $1.77 trillion. Investor enthusiasm pushed the stock sharply higher in early trading, with some estimates indicating the company’s market capitalisation could quickly exceed the $2 trillion mark.

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The blockbuster listing eclipses previous IPO records, including Saudi Aramco’s 2019 debut, and instantly places SpaceX among the world’s most valuable publicly traded companies.

Analysts attribute the extraordinary demand to the company’s dominant position in commercial space launches, the rapid expansion of its Starlink satellite internet business, and investor confidence in Musk’s long-term ambitions spanning artificial intelligence and space infrastructure.

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Math behind Musk’s wealth surge

Musk’s fortune has long been tied to his holdings in Tesla and SpaceX, but the latter has now emerged as the principal driver of his net worth. Before the IPO, estimates had pegged Musk’s wealth at around $788 billion, largely reflecting the value of his private SpaceX stake alongside his Tesla holdings.

With SpaceX’s public valuation soaring, the value of Musk’s ownership stake has ballooned correspondingly. A Reuters assessment indicate that his holdings in the company alone are now worth hundreds of billions of dollars, pushing his overall fortune beyond the symbolic $1 trillion threshold considering his 49% stake.

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The milestone is largely a paper gain, as the bulk of Musk’s wealth remains tied up in equity rather than liquid cash. Nevertheless, it marks another leap in a wealth trajectory that has seen him become the first person to cross the $300 billion, $500 billion and $800 billion marks over the past few years.

More than just rockets

While SpaceX is best known for its reusable rockets and ambitious plans to send humans to Mars, investors increasingly view the company as a diversified technology giant. Its Starlink satellite network serves millions of users globally and has become a major revenue engine, while its growing footprint in AI-related infrastructure has added another layer to its valuation story.

The company’s listing also reflects a broader resurgence in the IPO market, with investment banks and institutional investors betting that space technology and AI will define the next generation of high-growth industries.

However, not everyone is convinced the astronomical valuation is justified. Some market observers have warned that SpaceX’s market capitalisation far outpaces its current revenues and profitability, drawing comparisons with previous periods of speculative exuberance in technology stocks.

Critics have also raised concerns that the rapid inclusion of SpaceX in major stock indices could expose ordinary retirement savers and passive investors to elevated risks if the valuation proves unsustainable.

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Supporters, however, argue that traditional valuation metrics fail to capture the long-term potential of a company that dominates satellite launches, controls a global communications network through Starlink, and is pursuing projects that could redefine both the aerospace and AI sectors.