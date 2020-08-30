MHA India issues new guidelines for Unlock 4.0

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday issued new guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside the Containment Zones. The process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further in Unlock 4.0, which will come into effect from September 1, 2020. The new guidelines are based on the feedback received from States and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related Central Ministries and Departments. Watch the video for more.

