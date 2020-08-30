 MHA India issues new guidelines for Unlock 4.0 : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

MHA India issues new guidelines for Unlock 4.0

August 30, 2020

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday issued new guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside the Containment Zones. The process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further in Unlock 4.0, which will come into effect from September 1, 2020. The new guidelines are based on the feedback received from States and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related Central Ministries and Departments. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Unlock 4.0: What is allowed and what is prohibited; all you need to know



    More from this section
    01:18
    Delhi Metro to resume from Sept 7, with new guidelines
    00:17
    Musk's net worth tops $100 bn; COVID-19 vaccine in India to be a $6 bn market
    00:47
    IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings' members test COVID positive
    01:50
    Audi launches RS Q8, sportier version of its biggest SUV
    06:08
    Trump accepts presidential nomination, attacks Biden
    02:54
    Reliance Retail warns against franchise scam; Walmart to bid for TikTok
    01:05
    Students against NEET, JEE while education ministry stands firm
    02:17
    Jeff Bezos becomes first ever billionaire with a net worth of $200 bn
    03:36
    World's first COVID-19 re-infection case confirmed in Hong Kong
    02:55
    Alibaba pauses India investment; Apple to launch first online store in India
    03:10
    COVID-19 exposes digital divide in India as internet access is a challenge
    01:48
    COVID-19 impacts pay hikes, hiring, as businesses suffer uncertainty
    01:05
    Fresh spike of coronavirus cases in August raises alarm in Delhi
    02:51
    Tata Motors to cut debt to zero; Tim Cook completes 9 years as Apple CEO
    01:48
    Nirav Modi's wife, Ami Modi, gets Red Corner notice from Interpol
    03:13
    Kalyan Jewellers files for IPO, largest by an Indian jeweller
    01:36
    Death toll climbs to five as rescuers search for survivors in Raigad building collapse
    03:12
    Kalyan Jewellers files for Rs 1,750 cr IPO; Usain Bolt tests COVID positive
    05:13
    Need For Financial Resolution Authority after bailouts of Yes Bank,IDBI
    03:55
    Serum Institute gets priority manufacturing license for vaccine
    01:59
    US approves emergency plasma treatment for COVID patients
    03:27
    Govt allows film, tv shoots; Pandemic has revived technology, says Nilekani
    07:53
    Flood in UP: Around 870 villages in 16 districts affected in the state
    01:04
    Countdown begins! Indians to get free shot of 'Covishield' in 73 days
    02:19
    Ambani to approach NCLAT; Flipkart ties up with Nepal's Sastodeal
    05:12
    Boost your health insurance cover at low premium
    03:54
    Why iconic American bike Harley-Davidson failed in the Indian market
    03:13
    Harley-Davidson to focus on top 50 markets; India's crude oil imports fall 36.4%
    01:44
    Trump responds to Obama, calls him a 'terrible President'
    03:13
    How Apple became first US company to be worth $2 trillion
    04:04
    Apple's worth touches $2 trillion; TV ad spends to fall 18% in 2020
    01:08
    Facebook scandal in India: Face-off between BJP and Congress escalates
    01:24
    Gurugram submerges as Delhi-NCR receives heavy rainfall
    01:19
    World shocked as Wuhan hosts pool party while world struggles with COVID-19
    03:22
    RIL acquires majority stake in Netmeds; Chandra is chairman emeritus of ZEE
    02:49
    Swami Nithyananda announces launch of Reserve Bank of Kailasa
    06:13
    Michelle Obama roots for Biden, calls Trump 'wrong President'
    03:15
    Mukesh Ambani's RIL plans to take over these companies in days ahead
    03:04
    Tea production to hit multi-year low; Biocon's Shaw tests COVID positive
    03:11
    Govt to nail tax evaders, third parties to report high value transactions