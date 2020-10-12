Mumbai power outage: Reasons for the two-hour blackout

Local trains and metro services were disrupted as the financial capital of India, Mumbai, suffered a two hour blackout in the morning. CCTVs and traffic signals were also down throwing life out of gear. Some of the places affected in Mumbai were Colaba, Mahim, Bandra and several other areas from Mumbai to Thane in Maharashtra. Power in Mumbai city was restored after about two hours. Union power ministry sources have said that the primary cause of the power outage in Mumbai seems to be a local failure. Watch the video for more.

