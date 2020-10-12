Mumbai power cut: Massive outage in financial capital; trains halted, BSE, NSE working normally

Most areas in Mumbai are facing power outage since morning today. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BSET) Electricity confirmed via a tweet that the power supply has been affected in Mumbai due to "TATAs incoming electric supply failure". South, central and north Mumbai areas have been badly affected due to power cut.

"The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure. Inconveniences is regretted," BSET Electricity said in a Tweet. Meanwhile, the Bombay Stock Exchange is working fine despite the power cut. "The listing ceremony was conducted successfully for Mazagon Shipbuilders Ltd today morning," BSE said in a tweet. The NSE is also reportedly working normally.

However, locals train service has been halted, causing massive inconvenience to locals. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has urged people call on its helpline for any emergency due to power outage. "Due to power supply failure in Mumbai region, residents of Mumbai are requested to call on 022-22694727, 022-226947725 and 022-22704403 in case of emergencies," BMC tweeted.

Tata Power has said the power outage happened due to "simultaneous substation tripping" in MSETCL's Kalwa, Kharghar causing a huge dip in frequency in Mumbai transmission system. This led to tripping in power supply in Mumbai, the company said.

Meanwhile, soon after the blackout, people took to social media to complain against power outage.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan said "entire city in power outage." "Dongles working .. Vodafone is working for me," he added.

Actor Kangana Ranaut also took to Twitter to slam the Maharashtra government for power cut.

"Uh! #PowerCut is because of incoming electricity failure it seems. Sounds a bit like "This flight is delayed due to the late arrival of the incoming flight". Or, "We lost the match because we scored less runs than the opposition," tweeted a user.

"Powercut in Mumbai? No power at #MumbaiAirport," another user tweeted.

A user said: "This is a good time to appreciate 24x7 electricity in Mumbai. Stuff we take for granted."