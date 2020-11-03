'One festive month doesn't make a year worth of sale,' Bajaj MD on auto sector revival

Despite ease in lockdown, the auto sector sale, especially the motorcycle industry, has remained displeasing, Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj said. In an interview with India Today, Bajaj said there has been no positive year-on-year growth in the motorcycle industry since the COVID-19 pandemic began. He added the last three months' sales have barely been able to match the last year's. Watch the video for more details.

