No positive YoY growth in motorcycle industry since pandemic started: Rajiv Bajaj

Despite ease in lockdown and in the wake of festive season, the auto sector sale, especially the motorcycle industry, has remained displeasing, Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj said. In an interview with India Today, Bajaj said there has been no positive year-on-year growth in the motorcycle industry since the COVID-19 pandemic began. He added the last three months' sales have barely been able to match the last year's.

Bajaj agreed there have been recorded sales in the wholesale segment in October but the struggle has continued in the retail sales. The 53-year-old business tycoon expressed his concern for the post-festive season sales. Bajaj said, "I'm worried about what will happen from December when festivals are over. A -3% growth is a matter of discomfort. We must see a double-digit growth from January".

He further suggested two things to revive sales in the auto retail sector -- supporting MSMEs and tweaking GST. When asked about Bajaj's decision not to advertise on TV channels that spread hate, he said, "I may not be able to stop it. But we will not fuel it". Recently, Bajaj Auto blacklisted three channels for advertising on account of spreading toxicity and hate in society.

Bajaj Auto reported a 19 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 1,138 crore in the July-September quarter of FY21. The Pune-based auto major had posted net profit of Rs 1,402.42 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal. During the July-September quarter, the company sold 10.53 lakh units against 11.73 units in Q2 FY20, down 10 per cent YoY. The domestic sales declined 9 per cent YoY at Rs 5.73 lakh units.

Also read: Surge in GST collections: Is it sustainable economic revival or just pent-up demand?

Also read: NTPC to buyback shares worth Rs 2,275 crore at Rs 115 apiece