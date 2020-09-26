Modi urges BJP to talk to farmers, bust propaganda against farm bills

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at the Opposition, accusing parties of lying to farmers. Addressing BJP workers at an event to mark the birth anniversary of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, PM Modi said that there was a need to spread awareness on new farm bills. He also defended labour bills at the event, stating that the new labour reforms would transform the lives of the labour force. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: PM Modi hits out at opposition, says farm bills to benefit small, marginal farmers