Rahul slams govt for India's GDP; Jaishankar on favourable U.S. visa policy

With India's GDP contracting to 23.9 per cent, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the government for ignoring his warnings; Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday evening. Politicians across party lines and people from all walks of life expressed their sorrow over his demise; Foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, said on Monday a U.S. visa policy that supported Indian talent would be beneficial for both countries. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: Ex-Finance secretary Rajiv Kumar assumes charge as election commissioner