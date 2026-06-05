With Kiranas still on top, is value grocery the next big e-commerce opportunity?

Even as quick-commerce companies battle for market share in India's metros with promises of 10-minute deliveries, a new report suggests the country's next major e-commerce opportunity may lie elsewhere — in value grocery serving millions of price-conscious consumers across Bharat.

According to a report by Redseer Strategy Consultants, Bharat households are expected to account for more than ₹85 lakh crore (over $1 trillion) of annual consumption by FY30, creating a massive opportunity for retailers that can combine affordability, product relevance and efficient delivery.

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The report argues that while quick commerce is winning among higher-income urban consumers seeking convenience, value grocery platforms are increasingly attracting households in Tier-2, Tier-3 and smaller towns where purchasing decisions are driven more by savings and assortment than delivery speed.

Dominated by kiranas

India's grocery market remains one of the largest retail categories in the country. Redseer estimates that the market will expand from $658 billion in 2025 to nearly $992 billion by FY30, equivalent to roughly ₹84.5 lakh crore, growing at more than 8% annually.

Yet despite the rise of digital commerce, neighbourhood kirana stores continue to dominate. Kiranas currently account for around 91% of grocery sales, and are expected to retain an 86% share even by FY30.

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Rather than signalling weakness for online retail, this dominance highlights the size of the untapped opportunity.

With organised retail and e-commerce accounting for only a small portion of grocery spending, value-focused online grocery platforms have significant room to grow, particularly among consumers who are looking for lower prices, regional products and affordable pack sizes.

Bharat's consumers are changing

The report identifies several structural trends reshaping grocery consumption across Bharat.

Rising household fragmentation and the growth of nuclear families are creating millions of independent grocery buyers. At the same time, consumers are steadily moving away from loose staples towards packaged and branded food products due to hygiene, quality and safety concerns.

Health awareness is also influencing purchasing decisions. Demand for protein-rich foods, healthier cooking oils and fortified products is increasing, while consumers are showing a greater willingness to pay a premium for products perceived as healthier and safer.

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Why value grocery stands out

Redseer believes value grocery occupies a relatively under-served space between traditional kiranas and convenience-driven quick-commerce platforms.

Unlike quick-commerce players that focus on speed, value grocery platforms compete through broader assortments, especially regional brands, private labels and smaller pack sizes tailored to budget-conscious shoppers. Some leading players offer nearly three times more regional and private-label products than traditional e-commerce grocery platforms.

The timing appears favourable. India's online retail market grew 21% in FY26, reaching $79 billion, while active online shoppers expanded to an estimated 335-355 million users. Much of this user growth is increasingly coming from smaller cities rather than metros.

The report's conclusion is straightforward: kiranas may continue to dominate grocery retail for years, but Bharat's growing consumer base, rising digital adoption and preference for value could make online value grocery one of India's most compelling e-commerce opportunities over the next decade.