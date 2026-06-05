Behind the cancer drug shortage: Why Indian oncology wards are facing an uphill task?

India's cancer centres are grappling with shortages of cisplatin and carboplatin, two of the most widely used chemotherapy medicines, raising concerns about potential disruptions to treatment for patients with several common cancers.

The shortage comes amid a sharp rise in platinum prices, supply-chain challenges affecting raw material availability, and concerns about the viability of producing older generic cancer drugs under existing price controls. Industry executives have previously highlighted that higher platinum costs have significantly increased manufacturing expenses for platinum-based chemotherapy medicines while prices of the finished products remain regulated.

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While queries sent to pharmaceutical companies marketing these drugs remained unanswered till the publication of this story, Manoj Joshi, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, said the government was aware of the situation.

"We are looking into it and will take a decision on the matter soon," Joshi told Business Today.

Cisplatin and carboplatin are widely used in the treatment of cancers of the lung, head and neck, cervix, ovary, bladder, testis, oesophagus and several other malignancies. In many cases, they remain the standard of care.

Cisplatin and carboplatin are marketed in India by multiple pharmaceutical companies. However, industry sources indicate that manufacturing capacity for these older oncology injectables is concentrated among a smaller number of suppliers, making the market vulnerable to disruptions in raw material availability and production.

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"Cisplatin and carboplatin are among the most important and widely used chemotherapy drugs in oncology," said Dr Niti Raizada, Principal Director, Medical Oncology and Hemato-Oncology, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru. "In many situations, these medicines are used with a cure-driven intent, so they play a crucial role in improving survival and overall treatment outcomes."

Patients currently undergoing chemotherapy are likely to be the most affected, particularly newly diagnosed patients, those receiving concurrent chemotherapy and radiation, and individuals whose treatment protocols require platinum-based drugs.

Cancer treatment follows carefully planned schedules, and limited availability may force hospitals either to delay chemotherapy cycles or consider alternative regimens depending on the patient's condition and cancer type.

"Alternatives may not always offer the same level of evidence or suitability as the standard platinum-based protocol," Raizada said. "Such disruptions can create significant anxiety for patients and clinicians alike, particularly when treatment is being given with curative intent."

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Dr Vijay Patil, Consultant, Medical Oncology, P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Mahim, said the shortage was particularly concerning because cisplatin and carboplatin play a critical role in the treatment of several common cancers.

"Cisplatin is widely used as a radiosensitiser in head and neck and cervical cancers and is a critical component of curative-intent treatment in testicular and other germ-cell tumours. Carboplatin is extensively used in ovarian, lung and head and neck cancers, making both medicines essential across multiple oncology settings," he said.

Patil said information from industry sources suggested the shortage may be linked to reduced availability and rising costs of platinum-based active pharmaceutical ingredients.

"Because these drugs are under price-control mechanisms, increased API costs may have made production less viable, leading to reduced manufacturing and supply. For many cancers, we do not have well-validated substitutes for platinum agents," he said.

Dr Kakoli Lahkar, Senior Consultant, Medical Oncology and Hemato-Oncology, Kauvery Hospital, Bengaluru, said prolonged shortages could have serious implications for patient care.

"These drugs form the backbone of many chemotherapy regimens. Unavailability of such essential medicines can severely compromise cancer care, especially if the shortage persists over the long term," she said.

Doctors said hospitals are increasingly monitoring inventories and seeking alternative procurement channels to avoid disruptions to patient care.

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The issue has also drawn attention from senior oncologists, with some urging government intervention. Dr Shyam Aggarwal, Chairman, Medical Oncology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, highlighted the matter on social media, calling on the government to ensure regular availability of the medicines.

In posts on X addressed to Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, Aggarwal said cancer patients were struggling to access the drugs.

"Cisplatin and carboplatin are short in India. These medicines form the backbone of treatment for common cancers including oral, ovarian, lung, oesophageal, cervical, breast and testicular cancers," he wrote.

The shortage comes at a time when India's cancer burden continues to rise, increasing demand for chemotherapy medicines across public and private healthcare facilities.

India reports about 1.4 million (approximately 14 lakhs) new cancer cases annually, with platinum-based chemotherapy remaining a standard component of treatment for several common cancers, including those of the head and neck, cervix, ovary and lung.

"There is a shortage of certain oncology medicines across India because the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) used in these drugs is derived from platinum, the availability of which has been affected by movements in global precious metal markets," said Rajiv Singhal, General Secretary of the All India Organisation of Chemists & Druggists (AIOCD).

"Several pharmaceutical companies manufacturing and marketing oncology medicines such as cisplatin and carboplatin have informed us that supplies have been impacted due to the non-availability of critical raw materials over the past three months," he said.

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Singhal added that the shortage is not linked to pricing or profitability concerns. "Manufacturers are making every effort to procure the required raw materials and restore supplies of these life-saving medicines. Availability is expected to improve once raw material supplies stabilise," he said.