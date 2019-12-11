Saudi Aramco: How it became the most profitable company

As trading began state-owned Saudi Aramco's shares spiked. They rose to 35.2 Saudi riyals ($9.38) from 32 riyals, up 10 per cent. Aramco's public debut is the largest on record. Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has been working towards transforming the Saudi economy and the IPO was a part of his Vision 2030. He first shared the idea in 2016. The company has hit a market value of $1.88 trillion. Aramco has overtaken Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc. as the most valuable listed company. Watch the video about the oil giant's journey.



