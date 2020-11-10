Sorry, Modern Monetary Theory Not for India

The Modern Monetary Theory Or MMT is the most talked about prescription for saving the world economy in a post pandemic world. The proponents of MMT theory suggest that the government should resort to printing more money to create full employment and not worry about fiscal deficit and higher debt levels. India's economic conditions or fiscal parameters, with fiscal deficit, trade deficit and current account deficit, are just not right to venture into something like MMT, to create full employment or support growth. The higher debt under MMT will come back to haunt everyone in the form of higher inflation or taxes. Watch as Anand Adhikari, Executive Editor, Business Today, explains.

