Tesla sets up company in Bengaluru; Trump denies responsibility for Capitol siege

Ahead of its highly anticipated launch in India, electric vehicle major Tesla has incorporated a company in Bengaluru - Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Ltd - with a paid up capital of Rs 1 lakh and three directors; Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country's largest software exporter, on Tuesday said it will acquire General Electric's (GE) stake in Tata Consultancy Services Saudi Arabia for $12,471 (about Rs 9.13 lakh); US President Donald Trump, facing impeachment on a charge of 'incitement of insurrection' on Tuesday denied responsibility for his supporters' violent invasion of the US Capitol last week and said his remarks before the siege were appropriate.

