The challenges India faces before it can recover from the slowdown

India's GDP has dropped to 4.5% in the July-September quarter of 2019-20, the lowest in six quarters. India faces a severe slowdown. How many quarters will India have to wait to get back to its desired growth? There have been several reasons for the slowdown. The question now is how can the economy recover and what can the government do to set it on a path of recovery. The slowdown has several economic and socio-economic implications. Three of the four engines of the economy are not functioning. What is the way out? Rajeev Dubey, Editor, Business Today, expands on the reasons of the slowdown, the challenges ahead and how they can be addressed. Watch the video for more.



