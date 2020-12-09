 The need for corporate-backed banks for funding infra and MSMEs : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

The need for corporate-backed banks for funding infra and MSMEs

Anand Adhikari | December 9, 2020

The Reserve Bank of India's working group has recommended allowing large corporate and industrial  houses to set up commercial banks.  This is a big shift in the RBI's policy of granting banking licenses. The working group is also in favour of allowing well established NBFCs promoted by the large industrial houses to convert into banking entities.

But the banking Licensing framework for large corporations should fix credit gaps in the financial system. The country today needs large banking units to fund infrastructure and MSMEs to create future revenue generating assets like roads , ports and airports , support manufacturing and create a good network of ancillary units for the world  and create employment opportunities. The retail banking space is already a crowded space and entry of new banks would only create more clones of the same. Anand Adhikari, Executive Editor, Business Today, explains more.

WATCH MORE: Sorry, Modern Monetary Theory Not for India



    More from this section
    03:12
    Farmers reject Centre's proposal; Google's top-searched terms of 2020
    03:42
    Farmers reject govt proposal, to intensify protests nationwide
    03:53
    Bill Gates lauds India's innovations; Can India achieve its EV ambitions?
    03:14
    3 COVID vaccines being considered in India for emergency use
    06:31
    Indian economy will bounce back from pandemic: Ambani
    01:43
    A 90-year-old woman becomes first in the world to receive Pfizer vaccine
    02:27
    Jet Airways to resume operations; SII applies for emergency use of Covishield
    03:18
    Russia begins mass vaccination in Moscow with Sputnik V
    01:41
    Historic moment for UK as first COVID vaccine doses arrive in hospitals
    02:41
    Jio-Google Android phone launch delayed; Dabur, Marico approach ASCI
    04:09
    Farmers call for 'Bharat Bandh'; Opposition parties extend support
    01:50
    ED seizes Mallya's assets; FB to remove false claims about COVID vaccines;
    06:47
    COVID vaccine could be ready in the next few weeks: PM Modi
    04:48
    Sensex touches historic high as RBI keeps repo rate unchanged
    02:55
    Amul is world's 8th largest milk processor; AIIMS Director hopeful of vaccine
    04:12
    From factory to common man, how Pfizer will distribute the vaccine
    02:03
    Interpol on fake vaccine; India to see $66 bn investment in gas infrastructure
    03:50
    Why experts say India can 'forget' about Pfizer vaccine
    02:53
    India may not need mass COVID-19 vaccination; Ambanis twice as rich as Asia's second-richest family
    04:13
    UK first country to approve Pfizer & BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine
    02:16
    Inside AstraZeneca's vaccine bottling plant
    07:00
    India's GDP contraction in Q2FY21 not as bad as predicted
    04:52
    Do you need OPD insurance cover?
    02:41
    RT-PCR tests in Delhi to cost Rs 800; Moderna reports 94.1% efficacy
    03:05
    Japan unveils 60-ft 'Gundam' robot to boost tourism
    01:56
    People to wear masks post vaccines arrival; DLF sells floor worth Rs 300 cr
    03:20
    Serum Institute's vaccine manufacturing capacity undoubtedly huge
    05:39
    PM reviews vaccine development at Zydus Cadila's facility
    10:10
    'Manufacturing sector growth is a good sign,' Niti Aayog VC
    02:06
    Disney plans to lay off more employees; India's GDP contracts 7.5%
    03:44
    Farmers gather at Tikri border, continue protests
    02:07
    Cox & Kings promoter arrested; cashless treatments provided to poors
    02:06
    Google Pay to charge transfer fee; remove web app services
    05:06
    'Delhi Chalo': Farmers protest on Patiala-Ambala highway
    01:37
    Legendary footballer Diego Maradona dies of cardiac arrest at 60
    01:16
    India test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in Bay of Bengal
    02:04
    FPIs pump Rs 58,694 cr in Nov; Economy to recover next year, say experts
    02:08
    India bans 43 more Chinese apps; China opposes the decision
    06:41
    Cyclone Nivar intensifies across TN, Puducherry amid heavy rain
    02:38
    Sputnik V shows 90% efficacy; labour market fails to cheer workers