This Jhunjhunwala stock crashed 94% in three years

July 28, 2020

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has lost Rs 40 crore in three years as the share price of this stock fell nearly 94% during the period. On June 30, 2017, the share price of stock stood at Rs 154.35 on BSE. Jhunjhunwala held 28.13 lakh shares or 12.74% stake in the firm which valued his stake at Rs 43.42 crore. The ace investor took a Rs 40.71-crore hit on his portfolio with the stock in three years. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Top IPOs to watch out for in 2020: LIC, Burger King, Barbeque Nation, NSE & more



