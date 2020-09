Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma is no longer China's richest man. The Chinese billionaire has been replaced by Zhong Shanshan. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his net worth reached $58.7 billion on September 23, $2 billion more than Jack Ma's $56.7 billion. He is now Asia's second-richest person, only behind Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) CEO Mukesh Ambani. Watch the video for more.

