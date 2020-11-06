 US Elections 2020: Meme war escalates as America awaits results : News Reel: Business Today
US Elections 2020: Meme war escalates as America awaits results

BusinessToday.In | November 6, 2020

US President Donald Trump has claimed that he will easily win the election if only the 'legal votes' are counted in the closely-fought presidential polls. Trump, at a news conference, indicated that the election results will finally end up on the doors of the Supreme Court, as he plans to file a large number of litigations against alleged electoral malpractices. However, netizens mocked Trump's win declaration. Here are some of the memes on this year's US elections that people posted on the internet.

Also Read: US Election 2020 results: Anxious netizens trigger meme fest



