US Election 2020 results: Anxious netizens trigger meme fest

The US elections this year have left the voters in a bind since the winner of the presidential poll is not yet decided and counting is still underway. So social media sleuths did what they do best -- make memes. Supporters of Biden and Trump have taken to social media and are sharing jokes and memes to cope up with the anxiety.

One of the viral memes shows the Republican incumbent saying that if Joe Biden wins these presidential polls, then he would leave the US and Biden retorted by saying, "Bi den".

Here are some of the memes that were doing the rounds on social media

When will Nevada declare results?





me wait for Nevada to show the result : pic.twitter.com/gCLCD4xXFg â teens in april (@teensinapril) November 5, 2020

Donald Trump dancing on a sinking ship, hmm

South Park on delayed US election results

Donald Trump's complains on mail in voting

Texas going from red to blue and back every moment makes me scared

Texas swinging between red and blue is making me feel physically sick. Im not even American. #Elections2020#ElectionDay2020pic.twitter.com/g7r3SSvLEO â Linz (@LinappeZ) November 4, 2020

The simpsons actually predicted this waybackð²ð²ð². This is damn close, abeg se the simpsons no dey drop odds #USElection2020pic.twitter.com/xiPEbh819p â GLITZBOY GB #ENDSARS (@gbolahan_falana) November 6, 2020

Pakistanis when they see American elections don't yet have a clear winner

Teen climate activist from Sweden Greta Thunberg fired the perfect salvo at the Republican incumbent and tweeted, "So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill, Donald, Chill!"

So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill! https://t.co/4RNVBqRYBA â Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 5, 2020

Also read: 'Chill Donald, Chill': Greta Thunberg serves Trump the hottest of burns; Twitterati love it

Also read: US Elections 2020: Biden or Trump? When will the presidential polls winner be declared

Also read: US Elections 2020: Where things stand for Donald Trump, Joe Biden in remaining key states