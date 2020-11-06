Business Today
Loading...

US Election 2020 results: Anxious netizens trigger meme fest

US Elections 2020 update: The contest between Trump and Biden is as close as it can get; here's how netizens are poking fun to cope with anxiety

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | November 6, 2020 | Updated 15:46 IST
US Election 2020 results: Anxious netizens trigger meme fest
Supporters of Biden and Trump have taken to social media and are sharing jokes and memes to cope up with the anxiety

The US elections this year have left the voters in a bind since the winner of the presidential poll is not yet decided and counting is still underway. So social media sleuths did what they do best -- make memes. Supporters of Biden and Trump have taken to social media and are sharing jokes and memes to cope up with the anxiety.

One of the viral memes shows the Republican incumbent saying that if Joe Biden wins these presidential polls, then he would leave the US and Biden retorted by saying, "Bi den".

Here are some of the memes that were doing the rounds on social media

When will Nevada declare results?


Donald Trump dancing on a sinking ship, hmm

South Park on delayed US election results

Donald Trump's complains on mail in voting

Texas going from red to blue and back every moment makes me scared

Pakistanis when they see American elections don't yet have a clear winner

Teen climate activist from Sweden Greta Thunberg fired the perfect salvo at the Republican incumbent and tweeted, "So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill, Donald, Chill!"

Also read: 'Chill Donald, Chill': Greta Thunberg serves Trump the hottest of burns; Twitterati love it

Also read: US Elections 2020: Biden or Trump? When will the presidential polls winner be declared

Also read: US Elections 2020: Where things stand for Donald Trump, Joe Biden in remaining key states

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: US Election 2020 | US Election 2020 results memes | Joe Biden | Donald Trump
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close