Video: What makes Dhanush, India's 'desi bofors' special

Dhanush, which is a 155mm x 45mm calibre artillery gun, is India's first domestically developed and manufactured artillery howitzer. The guns are manufactured by the Jabalpur-based Gun Carriage Factory (GCF). Watch the video to find out more about this indigenously manufactured gun and how it is better than the imported Bofors.