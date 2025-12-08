Fitch, S&P and Moody’s reverse negative outlooks, issue multiple upgrades for Adani Group entities

The Adani Group has reported a series of positive international rating movements across its portfolio since November 2024, with all portfolio EBITDA now either reaffirmed or upgraded by global rating agencies, according to a company statement. The group attributed the improvements to “continuous engagement, clear and transparent dialogue, and diligent information sharing” with rating agencies.
The update comes after S&P, Moody’s and Fitch placed several Adani entities on negative outlook or rating watch negative in late November, following the indictment of senior executives linked to group companies.
S&P moved APSEZ, AEML and AGEL RG2 to Negative Outlook on November 21, while Moody’s followed on November 26 with negative outlooks for restricted groups of AGEL, AESL, AEML, APSEZ and others. Fitch placed multiple entities — including APSEZ, NQXT, MIAL and ATSOL — on Rating Watch Negative the same week.
Upgrades across energy, utilities & transport verticals
Since then, rating agencies have issued a series of upgrades and positive actions:
New global ratings issued
CareEdge Global initiated new international ratings for:
The group said it expects continued positive outcomes as it maintains “clear, positive and transparent communication” with rating agencies.