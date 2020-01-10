Videocon loan case: ED attaches Chanda Kochhar's assets worth Rs 78 crore

The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached the Mumbai apartment and shares belonging to Chanda Kochhar. Total worth of the attached property as per book value is pegged above Rs 78 crore. Its market value is expected to be much higher. The attached properties include Kochhar's South Mumbai apartment and those belonging to a company owned by her husband, Deepak Kochhar. Watch the video for more.

Also read: Infosys whistleblowers may not have been insiders



Read more: YES Bank independent director targets CEO Ravneet Gill, top management in resignation letter









