Vistara to bid for Air India; WHO releases videos on TikTok

Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, is planning to bid for Air India, but a final decision on the matter has not been taken yet, said company's chairman Bhaskar Bhat; The World Health Organisation (WHO) has joined TikTok, in an effort to spread accurate information about coronavirus (COVID-19). The mobile-video app is flooded with memes and false information about coronavirus. Some TikTok users have reportedly pretended to be infected with the deadly disease; Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that he will give up his social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

