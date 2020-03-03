Delhi coronavirus patient attended birthday party; many children present

The coronavirus patient from Delhi has been identified as a resident of Mayur Vihar. The individual reportedly attended a birthday party on Friday at ATS One Hamlet, Sector 104, Noida that was attended by many of his child's friends, their parents and some teachers.

The individual was detected positive with coronavirus later on the same day. Ministry of Health personnel are in touch with the individuals who were in contact with the coronavirus patient and they have been asked to stay at home for the next 14 days. The Noida school, Sriram Millennium School, has also been advised to undertake sanitisation. No one else has demonstrated any of the symptoms so far. The individuals have been tested and reports are likely to come in by the end of the day or on Wednesday.

On Monday, two cases of COVID19 were detected in Delhi and Telangana. The patients had travelled to Italy and Dubai before they were detected with the virus. "The person from Delhi has a travel history from Italy, while the one from Telangana has a travel history from Dubai," the statement by Ministry of Health mentioned. These were the first confirmed positive coronavirus cases in both Delhi and Telangana.

The government had also earlier said that it is closely following the developments in China amid the outbreak. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also written to President Xi Jinping and said that India is committed to assist China. The number of cases of coronavirus is on the rise. It has spread to more than 70 countries and infected more than 88,000 people. Italy and Iran have also been severely affected. Around 43 people have lost their lives in Iran - the highest outside China that has lost over 3,000 people to the disease.

Also read: Coronavirus updates: Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Delhi, Telangana

Also read: Enough masks, equipment available to fight coronavirus menace, Health Minister tells GoM