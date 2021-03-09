Want safe returns for 3-5 years goal? Invest in debt index fund

Edelweiss Asset Management Company launches Nifty PSU Bond Plus SDL Index Fund - 2026, which is a passive offering in the debt fund space. Being touted as India's first debt index fund, the new fund offering (NFO) could be a substitute for fixed deposits if you hold the fund till maturity. The NFO starts on Tuesday and will close on March 16. In this video, Radhika Gupta, CEO, Edelweiss AMC discusses the product, post-tax returns and what investors should expect out of it.

WATCH MORE | 3x return in 2 years! This 24-year-old just made a killing