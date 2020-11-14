Will Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package help revive the economy?

Ahead of Diwali, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a host of measures to boost the economy. She introduced Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 stimulus package for the first time home buyers, farmers, informal sectors and others. The package, which involved subsidies for companies that make fresh hirings, has been in the works for more than three months, focused on helping stressed sectors, middle income groups, MSMEs. But, to what extent the new stimulus can help in economy's revival? Rajeev Dubey, Editor, Business Today explains.

