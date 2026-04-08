Delhi Metro to stay open late for IPL fans: Last train timings extended for April 8 Match, check full time table

In a bid to ensure smooth travel for spectators attending the IPL 2026 clash between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced extended last train timings across all metro lines.

The match, scheduled for April 8, will see these revised timings aimed at easing post-match crowd movement throughout the city.

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Why the timings have been extended

To manage the large crowd expected at the stadium

To ensure safe and convenient late-night travel for commuters

To reduce dependency on road transport and alleviate congestion

To support large-scale event mobility during the Indian Premier League

Key changes to last train timings

Last trains will run later, with a significant extension across all lines to accommodate spectators.

Red Line : Last trains from Shaheed Sthal Rithala and Rithala Shaheed Sthal will now depart at 00:10 and 00:15, extending from the usual 23:00.

Yellow Line : The last train from Samaypur Badli will be extended until 00:20, while HUDA City Centre’s final train will now depart at 23:45.

Blue Line : Expect extended last trains from both Dwarka Sec-21 and Vaishali, with final departures now at 23:45 and 00:00, respectively. Additionally, trains from Noida Electronic City will run until 23:35.

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Green Line : Last trains from Kirti Nagar and Brig. Hoshiar Singh will depart at 01:00, while the Brig. Hoshiar Singh to Kirti Nagar route is extended to 00:10.

Violet Line : The last train from Kashmere Gate is now extended to 00:25, while the return journey will now operate until 23:20.

Pink Line : The extension includes trains from Majlis Park and Maujpur Shiv Vihar running until 00:12 and 01:55, respectively.

Magenta Line : Trains from Botanical Garden and Janakpuri West will run later, with the final departures at 00:45 and 00:30, respectively.

Grey Line : Last trains to Dhansa Bus Stand are extended until 01:30, while the return journey will run until 01:15.

Airport Express Line: The final trains will depart from Yashobhoomi at 00:30 and from New Delhi at 01:00, both extended from the usual 23:15 and 23:40.

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Important notes for passengers

Timings may be subject to further adjustments based on the actual completion time of the match.

Passengers are advised to plan their travel accordingly.

Expect crowd management measures at key interchange stations during peak times.

With cricket fever set to grip the capital, these extended metro services will ensure that spectators can enjoy a smooth and convenient journey after the match.