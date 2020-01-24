Budget 2020: What measures should be taken for affordable housing?

Homi Mistry, Partner, Deloitte India, comes offers recommendations to the finance minister on ways to boost the real estate sector. Housing is such a critical need that the government has been focussing on providing certain tax benefits to affordable housing earlier as well. In the last budget, FM Sitharaman had provided a Rs 1.5 lakh tax exemption to affordable houses bought under Rs 45 lakh. Watch what the experts are recommending this time around.