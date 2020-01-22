Kamal Nath at Davos: Buzz is about slowdown and social unrest in India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath is at the World Economic Conference in Davos. He said that in all the decades he visited Davos, he had never seen such a subdued buzz around India. Speaking to Rahul Kanwal on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, Nath said that all people were asking about was the economic slowdown and the growing social unrest.

Also read: Davos 2020: Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath questions the urgency of CAA



Also read:62.38 lakh jobs created till November in FY20: EPFO





