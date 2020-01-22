Quantum computing and AI can solve the biggest problems: Sundar Pichai

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai spoke to Klaus Schwab, the founder of WEF, at Davos about the potential of quantum computing and Artificial Intelligence in solving the biggest problems of the world. Pichai extolled the benefits of technology and explained why he remains optimistic about it. He also touched upon the issue of privacy and how Google as a company was dealing with it. 'Privacy is at the heart of what we do,' he said adding that AI could be used to preserve privacy. Watch the video for more.

Also watch: Kamal Nath at Davos: Buzz is about slowdown and social unrest in India

Watch more: WEF 2020: 'India, China should not be considered developing nations by WTO,' says Donald Trump at Davos





