Pakistan has grabbed eyeballs after a human aid shipment from Islamabad sent to Sri Lanka contained expired items. The shipment included medical supplies, food packets, and essential items.

The consigment was dispatched as emergency support as Sri Lanka is faced with landslides and flooding due to Cyclone Ditwah. Upon inspection, the officials foudn that several items were either expired or unusable, describing it as a "serious concern" within Sri Lanka's disaster management and foreign affairs departments.

The Pakistani High Commission in Sri Lanka shared images of the relief material shipment on X.

The High Commission wrote: "Always standing together! Relief packages from Pakistan have been successfully delivered to assist our brothers and sisters affected by the recent floods in Sri Lanka which signifies our unwavering solidarity. PAKISTAN STANDS WITH SRI LANKA TODAY AND ALWAYS."

Social media users, however, poked fun at Islamabad for sending expired stuff to Sri Lanka. A user said: "What a shame! Pakistan is sending EXPIRED food items to Srilanka. Flood victims. Extremely disgusting act!"

What a shame! Pakistan 🇵🇰 sending EXPIRED food items to Srilanka 🇱🇰 Flood victims. Extremely disgusting act!#SriLankafloods https://t.co/j26OzmyhiL pic.twitter.com/ASKBh4o4zI — Zahack Tanvir — ضحاك تنوير (@ZahackTanvir) December 2, 2025

A second user commented, "Pakistani's not speaking fluent English, which shows in their unintentionally funny Post Cricket Match Interviews. Now to top that, not able to read simple English, shows in this diplomatic blunder where they send expired aid material to flood-hit hit Srilanka. Kisi koh kya he pata chalega."

Pakistani's not speaking fluent English, shows in their unintentionally funny Post Cricket Match Interviews. Now to top that, not able to read simple English, shows in this diplomatic blunder where they send expired aid material to flood hit Srilanka. Kisi koh kya he pata chalega pic.twitter.com/nHDObb5o3r — Khalid Baig (@KhalidBaig85) December 2, 2025

"Pehle khud khalo kuch bhaijan (sic)," a third user wrote.

Another user wrote in jest, "With the state of Pakistan’s economy, that EXPIRED relief material was probably their national lunch. But sharing your last meal requires heart, respect for bravery."

Yet another user commented, "It's a dead economy ....expiring soon."

This, however, is not the first time that Pakistan's bluff has been called out when helping countries tide through natural disasters. Back in 2023, Islamabad sent various aid materials including winterised tents, blankets, food and medicine to Turkey following a devastating earthquake.

Social media users, however, raised eyebrows when a Pakistani journalist claimed that some of the aid material sent to Trukey was the same that Ankara had sent to Pakistan during its 2022 floods, simply repackaged.