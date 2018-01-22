WEF 2018 LIVE: PM Modi to deliver keynote address at 3:30 PM in Davos

The annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meet of the rich and the powerful began on Monday with a special message from Pope Francis being read out at the opening ceremony. WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab declared the summit open amid the ski-resort receiving record snowfall. Schwab welcomed members from business, politics, academia and media as well as the first timers with a round of applause. He also said all are here despite such weather as "we are all part of a community".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Zurich on Monday to attend the 48th annual meet of the World Economic Forum (WEF). He will deliver a speech at the opening plenary session in the World Economic Forum on Tuesday. It is expected that PM Modi will take the stage to reiterate India's role in the world economy. In a world order where the biggest economies dictate the rules and regulations, PM Modi will look to cementing India's position as one of the most dynamic and powerful economies.

Today, 3:45 PM onwards the Opening Plenary of the @wef commences. PM @narendramodi will address the plenary. You can watch the address live here. https://t.co/vbG9VG4Eqq #IndiaMeansBusiness - PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 23, 2018

LIVE UPDATES

11:55 AM: India is evolving, every single day you are seeing the excitement about India grow all across the world. The WEF represents business from all parts of the world who are looking at the big Indian opportunity, the big Indian market: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal



08:00 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with top CEOs. He spoke about India's economic development and the investment opportunities in India.

In Davos, PM @narendramodi interacted with top CEOs. He spoke about India's economic development and the investment opportunities in the nation. #IndiaMeansBusiness pic.twitter.com/LmRR28k9xL - PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 23, 2018

Bollywood director Karan Johar says he would speak on 'Weaponisation of Culture' at Davos on Tuesday.

9.10pm: A WEF report says India will be the world's fastest-growing economy in 2018, with a projected growth rate of 7.4%. China will be in second place with an expected 6.6% expansion, slightly higher than previously thought.

6.10pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Office tweets picture of him being welcomed at Zurich, Switzerland.

PM @narendramodi reached Switzerland, where he will take part in the @wef. pic.twitter.com/ASA0qamQfS - PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 22, 2018

6pm: PM Modi is hosting a dinner for CEOs of global companies, including India, tonight.

5.50pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on way to Davos.

The existing and emerging challenges to the contemporary international system and global governance architecture deserve serious attention of leaders, governments, policy makers, corporates and civil societies around the world. @wef #IndiaMeansBusiness - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2018



USA President Donald Trump, who was also slated to be part of the meeting, might not be able to make it, in the wake of the government shutdown in the country. Speculations were running rife on whether PM Modi would meet President Trump. However, newly appointed foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale mentioned that the two world leaders will not be there on the same day.

"At Davos, I look forward to sharing my vision for India's future engagement with the international community," PM Modi said.

PM Modi is the first prime minister in 20 years since Deve Gowda to attend the annual meeting.

