Trump told the World Economic Forum in Davos, an incongruous location for a nationalist president, that American prosperity has created countless jobs around the world, but stressed that his priority would always remain on protecting the interests of within his nation's own borders.
India is growing close to 8 per cent and by this rate it would be 5-trillion economy in just matter of few years, he said.
An all-women panel of co-chairs at World Economic Forum (WEF) 2018 in Davos today held a session with the theme 'Creating a shared future in a fractured world'.
If you want wealth and wellness, come to India, the Prime Minister said in a bid to draw foreign investments in the country.
India-born Sundar Pichai, who sits at the head of the most powerful internet company in the world, is optimistic about technology and its long term affects.
Experts and ministers from major countries discussed the road ahead in global energy markets
In his keynote address during the opening plenary of WEF 2018, Modi comapred the impact of protectionism with that of terrorism.
