WEF 2022: 39% of the Indians will run on 5G in the next 5 years, says Ericsson's Erik Ekudden

With the world hurrying towards the adoption of 5G, Erik Ekudden, CTO, Ericsson, in conversation with Business Today TV’s Managing Editor Siddharth Zarabi at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 at Davos shared there are already 660 million 5G subscriptions all around the world in the last two years, and there will be 4 billion subscriptions in less than five years.

And as India will soon onboard the 5G journey, “within five years, we expect that 39 per cent of the Indian population will be running on 5G on their devices,” Ekudden said. The tech veteran, however, added that despite the rise of 5G, 4G network will not become obsolete.

Speaking on the importance of 5G mobility for a country like India, where millions are still below the poverty line, 4G networks have been built but some parts of the country are still dark, Ekudden said. He pointed out that 5G "offers the potential to bring more capabilities to the network," and that it has the ability to provide better performance, especially for those who have no fixed location for work, or for anyone who wants to be connected.

“So there is a need to move to the latest technologies that also bring a cost advantage. So when we are consuming more data in the network, of course, networks need to be able to handle that. 5G offers relief in terms of handling more capacity, and more services...[and] is truly important for society, for enterprises, micro, small and medium enterprises, and basically anyone that will benefit from a connectivity platform in India,” he said.

To leverage 5G networks, citizens will have to upgrade to 5G devices and Ekudden points out that it will have immense applications in sectors like entertainment, media, and even sports.

“The latest 5G devices...will have a combination of advanced applications in the entertainment, maybe sports, [and] media side. All of that coming together with the latest network technologies of 5G will be built into the next generation of devices. In fact, some have already upgraded to 5G even before the network is here,” he said.

Ekudden also stated that it was the telecom networks, the IT companies, and the banking backbones that have kept the world running when everything else had shut down during the pandemic.