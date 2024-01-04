Davos 2024: 85% of MoUs signed at WEF 2023 worked out for Maharashtra, says CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said around 85% of the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed during the Davos meeting last year have been actualised, adding that the state continued to be a top choice for investors.

Shinde is expected to be in attendance at the snow-laden picturesque Swiss resort town for the WEF, which kicks off from January 15-19. Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Smriti Irani and Hardeep Singh Puri are also likely to attend.

At an event in Thane, honouring his late mentor Anand Dighe, Shinde attributed the state's appeal to its high volume of ongoing infrastructural projects, skilled labour availability, and excellent connectivity.

He further claimed that Maharashtra is gaining global recognition. Shinde also criticised the previous MVA government for the state's poor performance, asserting that Maharashtra has regained its top position in attracting global investors under the current government.

He also reported that more than 20,000 residents have benefited from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund during his tenure, with Rs 165 crore aid released so far. Shinde praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya would be a fitting tribute to Balasaheb.

