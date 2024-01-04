Davos 2024: WEF kicks off from January 15-19. Six important questions

The globe's who's who will converge at Davos for the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, which kicks off from January 15-19. The theme this year is ‘Rebuilding Trust’.

What should the world expect?

The hypergrowth of technologies, especially AI, is most likely to take centrestage at the discussions, along with other themes around ‘cooperation in a fractured world’, ‘jobs for a new era’ and ‘a strategy for climate, nature and energy’.

What is 'rebuilding trust'?

“The programme embodies a back-to-basics spirit of open and constructive dialogue between leaders of government, business and civil society. The goal is to help connect the dots in an increasingly complex environment and provide foresight by introducing the latest advances in science, industry and society,” the Davos website states.

What is WEF and why must it matter?

Founded by Klaus Schwab, a Swiss-German economist and professor, in 1971, the World Economic Forum is a not-for-profit foundation meant to foster global cooperation on political, social, and economic matters. Davos, over the years, has become a synonym for world's elite.

Earlier called the European Management Forum, it became the World Economic Forum in 1987.

Who all are coming?

The 2023 WEF meet saw over 2,700 leaders from 130 countries, including 52 heads of state and government, in attendance at the alpine resort town. This year, as per the Davos website, “Over 100 countries, all major international organisations, the Forum’s 1000 partner companies, civil society leaders, foremost experts, young changemakers, and social entrepreneurs are expected to attend the WEF annual meeting.”



The Indian names include Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, N Chandrasekaran, Sajjan Jindal, Sunil Mittal, Rishad Premji and Adar Poonawalla. Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Smriti Irani and Hardeep Singh Puri as well as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are also expected to be in attendance.

Some of the hot topics of discussion include:

Achieving security and cooperation in a fractured world

Creating growth and jobs for a new era

Artificial Intelligence as a driving force for the economy and society

A long-term strategy for climate, nature and energy

Why Davos?

Known for skiing, this town in the Swiss Alps, becomes the temporary capital of the planet where the world's elite tackle pressing questions. WEF founder Klaus Schwab picked Davos as a retreat from the world, also captured in German writer Thomas Mann’s account of life in a Davos tuberculosis sanatorium, The Magic Mountain.

How effective has Davos been?

In 1988, the World Economic Forum brokered peace between Greece and Turkey that led to the signing of the Davos Declaration. Davos was also the launchpad for Gavi, the vaccine alliance, which played a key role in delivering Covid-19 vaccines to underdeveloped and developing countries.