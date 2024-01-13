WEF 2024: From Mukesh Ambani to Sam Altman, the names to watch out for in Davos

Davos becomes the capital of the world next week where some of the biggest names that matter address the globe's pressing needs at the World Economic Forum.

The 2024 WEF, titled “Rebuilding Trust,” kicks off from January 15 to January 19, amid escalating geopolitical tensions and global trade concerns in the Middle East. The AI impact, inflation, global fragmentation will all remain on the agenda.

In attendance will be China’s second-in-command Li Qiang, and French President Emmanuel Macron, who will both give special addresses.

Here are some of the speakers who will be sharing their insights and ideas at the event:

Over 100 Indian business leaders, including Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, N Chandrasekaran, Sajjan Jindal, Sunil Mittal, Rishad Premji and Adar Poonawalla are expected to attend Davos.

Heads of at least three PSUs – State Bank of India (SBI), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and Indian Oil are also expected to attend WEF 2024 meeting.