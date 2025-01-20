Chandrababu Naidu highlights Andhra Pradesh’s potential in pharma, AI, advanced manufacturing in Davos

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who arrived in Davos for the World Economic Forum, conducted back-to-back meetings with investors on the first day of his visit on January 20.

Naidu, who is in Davos to take part in the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit, held high-level meetings with investors and business leaders at showcasing the vast potential of Andhra Pradesh as an investment destination.

In a post on X, Naidu wrote, "At the event, I shared insights into our blueprint for AP's transformative progress and our Vision for Swarnandhra @ 2047. Our P4 model, centred on People as Partners in Progress, lays the foundation for inclusive growth. I warmly invite the Telugu diaspora to invest in AP's future and become key stakeholders in our collective dream of a prosperous State - a home to which we all belong or trace our roots. Let’s unite to build a Healthy, Wealthy, and Happy Andhra Pradesh—the nucleus of Telugu innovation and growth on the world stage!"

Delighted to interact with the vibrant Telugu diaspora in Zurich!

Delighted to interact with the vibrant Telugu diaspora in Zurich!

Earlier, the Chief Minister had a meeting with the Indian Ambassador in Switzerland, Mrudul Kumar, at the Hilton Hotel in Zurich where both of them focussed on the opportunities in Andhra Pradesh for investments by Swiss tycoons. Kumar informed the CM that already over 350 Switzerland companies like Nestle, Novartis and ABB have their units in various parts of India and more industrialists are ready to invest in the country.

Naidu said that Andhra Pradesh has a lot of opportunities in sectors like pharmaceuticals, medical devices, technical, textiles and rail components manufacturing. The CM sought the cooperation of Kumar to see to it that universities in both Switzerland and Andhra Pradesh work in close coordination besides the upcoming skill and AI universities.

Naidu also informed Kumar that the most efficient youth in all sectors is available in Andhra Pradesh to extend their services through the work-from-home system.

Later, Kumar arranged a meeting between the CM and CEOs of four top Switzerland companies and several other personalities. The CM focussed on investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh, focusing on leveraging the state’s skilled workforce and invited the top businessmen to invest in Andhra Pradesh by utilising the business-friendly policies of both the Centre and the state along with the infrastructural advantages besides the skilled human resources.

During the meeting, Naidu highlighted several initiatives for investments in Andhra Pradesh like availability of the advanced research and development centres, close collaborations for innovation hubs and incubators besides joint ventures in advanced manufacturing sectors like aerospace, automotive, and energy.

Upon his arrival at Zurich airport along with ministers Nara Lokesh and TG Bharat and a team of officials, the CM was given a rousing reception by members of the Europe Telugu Desam Party Forum and the Indian diaspora.

Naidu also had an unexpected meeting with his Telangana counterpart Revanth Reddy at the Zurich airport. Both the CMs exchanged their views on developmental projects and ongoing investments in their respective states besides emphasising collaborative efforts for regional growth.