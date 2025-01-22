India at Davos 2025: Key states showcase investment opportunities and innovation at world economic forum 

The 2025 Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is being held at Davos-Klosters from January 20 to 24. The India Pavilion at the 55th World Economic Forum annual conference in Davos, Switzerland, showcases the participation of eight states, each aiming to attract investment opportunities from global business executives.

The states represented at WEF 2025 are Kerala, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and West Bengal.

The theme for Davos 2025 is ‘Collaboration for the Intelligent Age’, with the event organized around five sub-themes:

Reimagining growth

Industries in the intelligent age

Investing in people

Safeguarding the planet

Rebuilding trust

Over 350 government leaders are expected to participate this year, including 60 heads of state and government.

In the India Pavilion, Promenade 67 features the pavilions of UP, Telangana and Kerala. Union Ministers Jayant Chaudhary and Chirag Paswan will join the delegation from these states. Promenade 73 hosts the pavilions of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of creating a unified and integrated India pavilion. This year, all the states are represented within the pavilion, showcasing a cohesive and impressive display. It beautifully highlights the progress of our economy, the policy stability, transparency, and the strong foundation established under the Prime Minister’s leadership.”

Sectors of Interest: India is seeking investment in the following key sectors:

Ports and Logistics

IT & Electronics

Aerospace & Defence

Automobile and EV

Textile & Apparel

Renewable Energy

Agriculture & Food Processing

Biotech and Pharmaceuticals

India has sent its largest-ever delegation to the WEF Annual Meeting in Davos, which includes five Union ministers and three state chief ministers. Nearly 100 CEOs and leaders from various sectors, including government, civil society, and the arts, are also in attendance.

On January 22, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made a presentation on the Indian Semiconductor Ecosystem to Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO of IBM.

“Among industry stakeholders, there is solid confidence in our semiconductor program. Our first Made in India chip will be rolled out this year. Now we are looking at the next phase, where we can get equipment manufacturers, material manufacturers, and designers in India. For materials, from parts per million purity, we need to go to parts per billion purity levels. This requires huge transformative changes in the process. Our industry is working to achieve this,” the minister said.

Vaishnaw also highlighted the importance of balancing innovation and regulation: “We are in discussion with all the stakeholders to get the right regulatory framework so that innovation and regulation are balanced. We want to utilize the potential of AI in solving some of the most complex problems. For example, problems pertaining to healthcare, weather, logistics, design, etc. This potential must be tapped and simultaneously the societal issues must be addressed.”

Andhra Pradesh, under the theme ‘Business with Speed and Innovation’, is showcasing its 1,054 km long coastline, business-friendly policies, and seven airports to attract global investors. Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu will engage with top executives from global companies such as Unilever, DP World Group, Petronas, Google Cloud, PepsiCo, and AstraZeneca.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy is also attending Davos. “Telangana means business. We are promoting sectors like electric vehicles, semiconductors, pharma, and infrastructure,” he said.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said, “Global companies really want to involve themselves with India, which is the third-largest domestic market in the world. They are aware of the Viksit Bharat vision we have envisaged under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where we want to become the number one player.”

Maharashtra is presenting itself as "The Industrial Powerhouse of India." Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed the state’s ambition to break new ground on the global stage during the meeting.