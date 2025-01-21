'India's global leadership era to begin in 2028. It is inevitable': Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu at Davos

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on January 21 said that India is set to enter a new era of global leadership beginning in 2028. He made the remarks during a session on green industrialization organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

Addressing prominent Indian industrialists, including Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekharan, Naidu referenced a Bloomberg analysis predicting that by 2027, India will lead the world in contributing to incremental GDP growth.

“From 2028, India will enter a new phase. This is inevitable. India will be the only country with a demographic dividend for the next 20 to 25 years,” Naidu said.

At the special event hosted by @FollowCII, I also shared GoAP's plans to transform Andhra Pradesh into a global hub for renewable energy, setting a precedent for sustainable development and energy reforms. The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Clean Energy Policy (AP-ICE Policy) 2024-29… pic.twitter.com/VbIj8DsYMu — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) January 21, 2025

Emphasizing India's position on the global stage, Naidu highlighted that Indians are widely regarded as one of the most adaptable and respected communities worldwide. He expressed confidence in India's ability to excel and contribute to global progress.

The Chief Minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership and clear vision for India's future, referencing the PM's "Viksit Bharat - 2047" vision. He confidently predicted that in the next 22 years, India will rise to become either the number one or two nation globally.

Naidu discussed the planned Global Leadership Centre (GLC) in Amaravati, which aims to develop future leaders equipped to tackle emerging global challenges. Additionally, he outlined plans to turn Andhra Pradesh into a hub for organic farming, with an emphasis on eliminating chemical fertilizers and pesticides while ensuring agricultural product traceability and certification.

He also encouraged industrialists to collaborate with the government to meet Prime Minister Modi's target of double-digit economic growth. Naidu warned that failing to reach this goal could impede India’s progress toward becoming a middle-income nation.

Furthermore, Naidu stressed the importance of effective population management and urged wealthier citizens to support the underprivileged through the Public-Private-People Partnership (PPPP or P4) model, aimed at eradicating poverty.

"Together, we will work to make India poverty-free, provide equal opportunities, and improve living standards for all," he concluded.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to hold up to 15 meetings on the second day of his visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Besides meetings with the executives of top global companies, the Chief Minister is also slated to participate in roundtable conferences on green hydrogen, green manufacturing, next petrochemical hub, energy transmission and blue economy, an official press release said.

(With inputs from PTI)