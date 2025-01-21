Davos 2025: Political differences aside, states unite with Centre to showcase vibrant spirit of India 

The India pavilion at Davos highlights ‘Bharat,’ the ancient name of the subcontinent. A quiet yet powerful signal to the world at large. As a result, Bharat, takes center stage at Davos WEF — with states, including non-BJP ruled, joining hands with the NDA-led Centre, to deliver a powerful message of collaboration and growth as one of the world’s fastest-growing emerging economies.

Setting aside political differences, both the Centre and various state governments have come together in a display of unity at the prestigious World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos. This collaboration is most evident in the shared spaces allocated for their pavilions.

Two India pavilions, located just a few blocks apart along the renowned Promenade street, serve as the central hub for all key meetings and interactions. These pavilions collectively accommodate lounges and meeting rooms for Union ministers, central government departments, and state governments alike.

The first pavilion features the states of Kerala, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh. In the second pavilion, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have set up their displays.

India pavilion in Davos

Both pavilions will also host five Union ministers at various times. Additionally, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Invest India are prominently represented, playing a central role in managing India’s presence at the event.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has also brought a large contingent of CEOs and business leaders to engage with global counterparts.

The states represented at Davos are led by political parties with differing ideologies. Kerala is governed by the Left Front, Telangana by Congress, Uttar Pradesh by the BJP, Andhra Pradesh by the NDA with TDP’s N Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister, Maharashtra by the BJP-led Mahayuti, and Tamil Nadu by the DMK-led UPA alliance.

The Union ministers attending the WEF Annual Meeting also come from a range of political parties. Ashwini Vaishnaw and CR Patil represent the BJP, Chirag Paswan hails from the LJP (Ram Vilas), Jayant Chaudhary belongs to the RLD, and K Ram Mohan Naidu is from the TDP.

Upon arriving in Switzerland, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Naidu quickly began a series of productive meetings with potential investors, first in Zurich and then in Davos, promoting the state's vast investment opportunities.

Union Minister Chaudhary expressed his enthusiasm about representing India at the WEF 2025. "As technological advancements reshape our world, global cooperation is essential to develop standards and best practices. This is an opportunity to reimagine growth, foster social equity, invest in people, and build sustainable industries. I look forward to engaging with global leaders on these critical issues," he said.

Paswan, among other Indian leaders, also arrived in Switzerland on Monday and was warmly welcomed in Zurich by India’s Ambassador to Switzerland, Mridul Kumar. Indian companies, including Tata Group’s TCS, which prides itself as a "perpetually adaptive enterprise," along with Wipro, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra, are also actively participating in the summit.

A significant number of Indian leaders are scheduled to address various sessions at the WEF summit, with multiple networking events such as breakfast, lunch, and dinner sessions organized on the sidelines, further strengthening India’s presence and influence at this global forum.

(With inputs from PTI)