WEF 2025: Global cooperation has flatlined due to geopolitical tensions, says report

The Global Cooperation Barometer, launched by the World Economic Forum, reveals that international cooperation has stagnated due to increased geopolitical tensions and instability. However, there is optimism in areas such as climate finance, health, and innovation, which show positive momentum.

In today's volatile environment, leaders must adopt "disordered" cooperation and dynamic, solutions-focused decision-making to achieve tangible outcomes and foster trust, WEF said.

Related Articles

AI and other emerging technologies are transforming the global landscape and causing disruptions. To harness the benefits and mitigate the risks, concerted cooperation will be essential. This highlights the need for a collaborative approach to navigate the challenges posed by these technological advancements.

The World Economic Forum's Global Cooperation Barometer 2025 was launched in Geneva. The Barometer, developed with McKinsey & Company, uses 41 indicators to assess global cooperation across five pillars: trade and capital flows, innovation and technology, climate and natural capital, health and wellness, and peace and security.

The latest findings reveal that global cooperation has stagnated after a decade of positive trends, largely due to a decline in peace and security. Geopolitical tensions, particularly in regions like the Middle East, Ukraine, and Sudan, have eroded collective security and increased conflict levels. However, cooperation persists in areas like vaccine distribution and renewable energy development, offering models for future collaboration.

Innovation and technology saw advancements in 2023, driven by the digitisation of the global economy, despite rising geopolitical competition. Climate cooperation improved with increased finance flows and trade in low-carbon technologies, though urgent action is needed to meet net-zero targets. Health outcomes have improved post-pandemic, but progress is slowing. Trade and capital flows showed mixed results, with a decline in goods trade but resilience in services, capital, and people flows.

The Barometer underscores the need for adaptive, solutions-driven leadership to navigate a turbulent global landscape. By embracing cooperative solutions, leaders can rebuild trust and unlock new opportunities for shared progress and resilience in the years ahead.