WEF 2025: Reliance signs MoU worth Rs 3.05 lakh cr with Maharashtra govt, to generate 3 lakh job opportunities

WEF Davos 2025: Reliance Industries has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government spanning across sectors. The Chief Minister’s Office in Maharashtra spoke about the agreements. CM Devendra Fadnavis called it a historic investment that would boost Maharashtra’s growth.

“A groundbreaking moment for Maharashtra as the GoM and RIL signed a historic MoU worth Rs 3,05,000 crore, with over 3,00,000 employment opportunities across diverse sectors, including new energy, retail, hospitality, and high-tech manufacturing, under the leadership of Anant Ambani,” the CMO stated.

Related Articles

CM Fadnavis said that the investment would be made in multiple sectors including petrochemicals, polyester, renewable energy, bio-energy, green hydrogen, green chemicals, industrial area developments, retail, data centres, telecommunications, hospitality, and real estate.

Government of Maharashtra and RIL sign historic MoU worth ₹3,05,000 crore at #WEF25 #Davos https://t.co/Ho5OFW73IO — Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) January 22, 2025

Shares of Reliance Industries were trading 0.90 per cent lower at Rs 1,265.75 in Thursday's trade. At this price, the stock has shed 4.69 per cent in a year as compared to an 8.91 per cent rise in benchmark BSE Sensex during the same period.

Anant Ambani, thanking CM Fadnavis and the Maharashtra government said: “It is an extreme honour and moment of pride for me and for RIL as we embark on this remarkable MoU with the Government of Maharashtra. RIL has always been deeply committed to the idea of ‘New India’ under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“As the largest business group in India, we are spread across the country, furthering our commitment to build a great nation. In this regard our Rs 3.05 lakh crore MoU, spread across new energy, retail, hospitality, green power, hi-tech manufacturing, is a step in that direction. We are inspired by the phenomenal leadership of Devendra Fadnavis, whom I have known personally for over 10 years,” he said.

Anant Ambani lauded CM Fadnavis’ vision to make Maharashtra the gateway to India’s $5 trillion economy, and called it remarkable. He said the CM’s vision to make Maharashtra the first trillion-dollar state is practical and doable in the next few years. Ambani, who was part of the state’s economic advisory council, said that he was impressed by the planning process of the government to achieve this target.

“We are with Maharashtra in this pursuit,” said Ambani.