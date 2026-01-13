Davos 2026: Donald Trump returns to Davos, leads US team at WEF as geopolitics takes centre stage

US President Donald Trump is set to return to the global spotlight at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos next week, leading a record-sized American delegation that will include five Cabinet secretaries and senior officials. The gathering, which runs from January 18 to 23 in the Swiss resort town, is expected to draw some of the world’s most influential political and business leaders at a time of heightened geopolitical tension and economic uncertainty.

Organisers say this year’s meeting will bring together at least 64 heads of state and government, underlining the continued relevance of Davos as a platform for high-level global engagement. Six of the seven G7 countries will be represented by their top leaders, while China will send a strong delegation led by Vice Premier He Lifeng, Beijing’s chief trade official. Pakistan and several other emerging economies are also expected to field sizeable teams, adding to the diversity of perspectives at the forum, according to Associated Press.

World Economic Forum President and CEO Borge Brende said the 2026 meeting will be guided by the theme “A Spirit of Dialogue”, reflecting the urgency of fostering conversation in an increasingly fractured world. He described the current global environment as the most complex since the end of World War II, arguing that dialogue has shifted from being a diplomatic luxury to an essential tool for stability. “The world is probably facing the most challenging geopolitical moment since 1945, and dialogue is not optional anymore—it is a necessity,” Brende said.

Key geopolitical flashpoints are expected to dominate the agenda, with discussions planned on the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, as well as political and economic developments in Latin America, including Venezuela. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is among the prominent leaders scheduled to attend, highlighting the forum’s focus on regions facing acute conflict and instability. Leaders from the Middle East and the Global South are also expected to feature prominently in discussions on security, humanitarian aid and economic recovery.

Trump’s participation marks a notable moment for the forum. Having attended Davos twice during his previous term and addressed the gathering virtually last year shortly after returning to office, his presence this time comes amid renewed scrutiny of US foreign policy moves—from Latin America to the Arctic—that have stirred debate among allies and rivals alike. Alongside the White House delegation, a strong contingent of US lawmakers and state governors is expected, underscoring bipartisan engagement in the global dialogue.

Beyond politics, the scale of corporate participation is set to reach new highs. Organisers expect more than 3,000 participants from 130 countries, including around 850 CEOs and board chairs of the world’s leading companies. Technology leaders will have a particularly strong showing this year, with senior executives from major firms such as Nvidia and Microsoft attending in force—a reflection of how artificial intelligence and digital transformation have become central to global policy and business conversations.

The forum will also host over 30 foreign ministers, 60 finance ministers and central bank governors, and more than 30 trade ministers, reinforcing Davos’s role as a rare venue where economic, political and technological power converges in one place.

While critics continue to portray Davos as a gathering of elites disconnected from everyday realities, the WEF maintains that its mission -- “improving the state of the world” -- rests on bringing together not just leaders, but also academics, civil society groups and cultural voices. With conflicts raging and global growth under pressure, this year’s meeting is shaping up to be less about deal-making and more about rebuilding trust—one conversation at a time.