Davos 2026: Naidu lines up global CEO meetings at WEF to position Andhra as investment hub

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is set to meet representatives of leading global firms on Tuesday as part of an intensive investment outreach programme at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 in Davos, aimed at strengthening the state’s brand image and attracting fresh investments.

On the second day of the annual global summit, Naidu will participate in a packed schedule of high-level engagements focused on investment promotion, advanced technologies, artificial intelligence and green energy. The Chief Minister is scheduled to hold meetings with several multinational corporations, with an emphasis on positioning Andhra Pradesh as a competitive and investor-friendly destination.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Chief Minister will begin the day by addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Breakfast Session on the theme “The Andhra Pradesh Advantage.” During his address, he will highlight the state’s progress in improving the speed of doing business, port-led development strategy, large-scale infrastructure creation and availability of skilled human resources. The session is expected to underline the policy stability and reform-driven governance that the state is seeking to project to global investors.

Following this, Naidu will participate in the inauguration of the India Lounge at Davos, after which he will hold interactive discussions with international investors. His schedule includes meetings with Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO of IBM, and Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, underscoring the state’s focus on digital technologies and cloud-led innovation.

Advertisement

At the Davos Congress Centre, the Chief Minister will also have a brief interaction with Daren Tang, Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), along with Anil Murthy. In the evening, Naidu is slated to meet Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and Managing Director of the JSW Group, Parth Jindal of JSW Cements and JSW Paints, and Vincent Clerc, CEO of global container logistics major Maersk.

Ministers Nara Lokesh and T.G. Bharat will accompany the Chief Minister during several one-on-one meetings. Naidu will also attend a special session titled “Vision to Velocity – Deploying Innovation at Scale” and take part in a dedicated roundtable on the “One Family – One Entrepreneur” initiative, reinforcing the state’s focus on inclusive and innovation-led growth.

Advertisement

Overall, Naidu will be involved in as many as 36 engagements during the visit. These include three inter-governmental meetings, 16 one-on-one interactions with global chief executives, multiple roundtable discussions, panel sessions and plenary events. He is also expected to interact with members of the Telugu diaspora, a move seen as part of the broader effort to showcase Andhra Pradesh’s global outlook and growth potential.